MasterChef's Gregg Wallace opens new facilities in Heathcote

MasterChef's Gregg Wallace officially opened the new facilities at the later living community in Heathcote.

Austin Heath, a later living community in Heathcote, officially opened its new 'Clubhouse' on June 22, with a ‘grand opening gala’ , which included a family fete.

Jamie Bunce CEO of Inspired Villages, Gregg Wallace and Keith Cockell Chairman of Inspired Villages. Photo supplied.

Hundreds of guests, including residents and the local community attended the event.

Gregg Wallace, best known for being a judge on MasterChef and presenting Eat Well for Less, cut the ribbon to the new village centre, ‘The Grange’ which features a spa pool, sauna, steam room, treatment suite and relaxation spaces.

As well as a brasserie, garden room, library and beauty salon, all open to the local public, as well as the Austin Heath residents.

Read more: New walking guide to be launched at later living site in Heathcote

Resident Bob Dobney composed a short piece of music which he played on his bag pipes to welcome guests to The Grange and commence the day’s festivities.

Resident Bob Dobney plays bag pipes. Photo supplied.

The event featured live music from Tipitina, cocktail making, a vintage Austin Healey car and artefacts from the British Motor Museum, speed styling with a fashion consultant, craft and food workshops, as well as a range of children’s activities.

Gregg was given a private tour of Austin Heath and also took part in a Q&A with CEO of Inspired Villages, Jamie Bunce and Director, James Cobb, where they considered their favourite areas of the new Clubhouse - including the restaurant, and discussed what the new facilities mean to residents.

Trish Staite, Village Manager at Austin Heath, comments: “We were very excited to welcome Gregg Wallace to Austin Heath to mark the opening of our impressive clubhouse and celebrate at our Grand Opening Gala! It was a great day for everyone, full of music, laughter, glorious food and fun.

“The new facilities are really impressive, and our residents are enjoying making the most of the new spa pool and brasserie.

Gregg Wallace in Vintage Austin Healey car. Photo supplied.

"The facilities are also open to the local community and we’d love to welcome some new faces.”

For more information about Austin Heath click here