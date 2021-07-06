Meet Chloe, the seven-year-old Leamington girl with cystic fibrosis who is going to climb a mountain to raise money for a charity close to her heart

Chloe Brown receiving treatment for cystic fibrosis.

You cannot say that seven-year-old Leamington schoolgirl Chloe Brown does not have big dreams and high hopes in the face of adversity.

The Sydenham Primary School pupil has cystic fibrosis, a life-limiting condition which causes sticky mucus to build up in the lungs and digestive system causing a wide

range of challenging symptoms affecting the entire body.

Chloe with the medication she has to take for cystic fibrosis.

But, despite this, she is climbing Mount Snowdon with her dad Stuart in September to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust to help other people with the genetic disease.

Chloe's mum Michelle said: "Chloe saw a video about Mount Everest at school and told me she would like to climb that but I had to persuade her to set her sights on something a little bit smaller first.

"She also said she wanted to raise £8,000 but we have set a goal of £300 to start with something more easily achievable."

Regular exercise is an important part of managing how cystic fibrosis affects Chloe and Michelle said that during lockdown she has developed a real passion for walking and getting outdoors.

Michelle said: "We are really proud of her.

"Her lung function is not as strong as a normal persons so she is at a disadvantage there and the further up the mountain she goes the more breathless she could get.

"But we are lucky in that she is actually quite healthy with the condition because I know of younger children who have had to have part of their lungs removed.

"We have raised money for the charity as a family in the past but this is Chloe's first fundraising challenge and she said she wants to do it to help other people who are living like she is."