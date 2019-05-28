Meet Warwick's new Mayor

A new mayor for Warwick has now been officially chosen to wear the chain of office.

On Tuesday May 21 the annual mayor-making ceremony was held at St Mary’s Church where Cllr Neale Murphy was inaugurated.

After serving as deputy mayor for the past 12 months, Neale succeeds outgoing Mayor, Cllr Richard Eddy. Cllr Terry Morris has been chosen as deputy mayor.

Neale has lived in Bishop’s Tachbrook for the past 16 years and was elected as a councillor in 2015.

“I am very excited to be taking on the role of mayor and I am looking forward to a very eventful year,” said Neale. “During my year I will be working to help promote the health and wellbeing of the residents in Warwick and supporting those who do so many little things like the small and needy charities.

“There are a lot of unsung heroes in Warwick and its about helping those people in a number of ways such as support, grants or highlighting groups that could help them.

Cllr Neale Murphy the new Mayor of Warwick. Photo supplied.

“I am very proud of becoming mayor.

“Richard Eddy has had a great year and he has been an exceptional mayor. He did a great job and should be very proud. The pedestal has been set quite high.”

Read More: Warwick Mayor's farewell as he prepares to step down from role

Deputy mayor Terry Morris said: “It is an honour to have the opportunity to be deputy mayor for this civic year - I’m looking forward to representing the Town of Warwick and to supporting the mayor.”

With an eye on the health of the residents, Neale supports driving health awareness issues through all ages and sections of the community.

Prior to becoming mayor, Neale was chair of town planning, on the committees of economic and tourism, proposing and supporting grants to initiatives that benefitted Warwick as a destination for tourists.

He was a committee member on community and culture supporting Warwick in Bloom, Christmas lights, and encouraging all groups and visitors to enjoy the wonderful Court House. He was on the working group to preserve the children’s centre and acts as part of an advisory board.

During his mayoral year, Neale will be supporting Alzheimer’s groups within the town, Headway – a charity improving life after brain injury, Evelyn’s Gift and will be working to make people aware of DKMS, a blood cancer charity.

He would also like to help draw men’s attention to prostate awareness and encourage Warwick men to be tested.