Memorial event for young Leamington man who died of suicide

Jonny Smith.

The family of a Leamington man who died of suicide aged just 26 are holding a memorial event for him - and climbing Mount Snowdon to raise funds for a charity which aims to stop more people from suffering in the same way they are.

Father of two Jonny Smith died in February 2020.

His family are now raising money for the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).

A Johnsons coach has been named after Jonny. He was a mechanic for the company for three years.

They are holding a memorial event, which will include a raffle and tombola, at the Sydenham Community Centre in Sydenham Drive, near where Jonny grew up, on Saturday July 17 from 3pm.

And they will be climbing Snowdon on Tuesday July 20, which would have been Jonny's 28th birthday.

Jonny's mum Sandra said: "When we think of Jonny we remember him with that cheeky smirk he always had, who was always up to mischief wherever he went.

"He adored his children and absolutely loved being part of the team at Johnsons Coaches.

"He will always be in our hearts."

Jonny was a mechanic at Johnsons for three years and the company has now named one of its coaches after him.

The coach will be brought to the memorial event.

CALM, a charity which describes itself as a 'movement against suicide', offers services such as a confidential helpline and bereavement care for people like Jonny's loved ones.

Jonny's cousin Coby Merritt, 26, who is organising the fundraising campaign, said he, his brother Dion, Jonny and Jonny's sisters Lesley and Paula were all very close.

He said: "One minute Jonny was there and the next he was gone.

"It shocks you the core and you never believe it will be a member of your family who would do that.

"There's nothing we can do to bring him back but we can help to stop other people from going through what we are."