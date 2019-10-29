More than 250 paintings to be on show for Art at Kenilworth exhibition

Paintings from 60 local artists will be on display at the upcoming Art at Kenilworth exhibition next week.

The Kenilworth Rotary Club hosted annual exhibition will be held at the Holiday Inn in Kenilworth.

Holiday Inn of Kenilworth

The art show will be held over a three-day period from Friday November 8 to Sunday November 10.

This exhibition attracts a large number of artists from not only Kenilworth, but the West Midlands region.

Peter Robson, an event organiser with the Kenilworth Rotary Club, said: "It's a very high quality show. It's becoming quite a big exhibition.

"We will have 257 paintings from 60 local artists and several local schools."

The show will also have some glass artwork on display too. Most of the artwork at the exhibition will be for sale.

The art show will be held on Friday November 8 from 1 to 6pm, on Saturday November 9 from 10am to 5pm and Sunday November 9 from 10am to 3pm.

Admission to the Art at Kenilworth exhibition is free.

Pupils at local schools also participate in the exhibition where some of their paintings displayed.

Visitors to the three-day show can vote on the school art work with a prize going to pieces with the most votes.

The best painting for the 2018 exhibition was called the 'Winter Shadows (Kenilworth Castle)' by Helen Woodcock.

The best painting in the senior school category was called 'Trump' by Florence Buckley at Kenilworth School.

Thorns Community Infant School won best junior school at the 2018 show.

Phil Highley, with the Kenilworth Rotary Club, said: "This is an opportunity for both experienced artists and newcomers who may not have previously displayed, to showcase their art work to the public."

For more information see the event's website at Art at Kenilworth.