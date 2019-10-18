More than 300 people attend Kenilworth Eco Fayre

About 300 people attended in an Eco Fayre in Kenilworth with centred around the theme of helping to improve the environment.

The event, which happened at St John’s Church on Saturday October 12, was opened by the Kenilworth Mayor Alison Firth.

Zero store stall

Nicola Perryman, one of the event’s coordinators, said: “Representatives from Churches Together in Kenilworth and District organised the fayre to inspire everyone to consider how we can make a difference to the environmental issues of our time.”

Stalls in the church had representatives from local campaign groups such as Plastic Free Kenilworth and Kenilworth Fairtrade group, demonstrations of using fabric gift wrap and making plant pots from newspaper, stalls selling fabric goods, zero plastic food and toiletries, local made jams and honey.

The Kenilworth Town Council also had a stall with the latest on its environmental initiatives such as the Kenilworth to Leamington (K2L) cycle path, the Refill Scheme and the town’s cycle strategy.

The event also included talks from organisers with the Slim your Bin scheme and the cycling in Kenilworth.

Nicola added: “There was an opportunity to spend time reflecting on what part we can play in limiting environmental damage and outside there were examples of electric cars and a solar panel.

“Great cakes and soup helped to sustain everyone and the buzz of conversation showed that many people were engaging with the important issues.”

The organising committee will meet next week to discuss the scheduling of any similar events in the future.

The organising group, Churches Together in Kenilworth and District, includes Kenilworth and the surrounding villages of Leek Wootton, Stoneleigh, Ashow and Burton Green.