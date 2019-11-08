Mothercare in Leamington holding closing down sale from today as thousands of staff nationwide prepare to lose jobs

Mothercare in Leamington. Image courtesy of Google Maps.

But 2,500 staff will lose their jobs across the country.

Following the previous closure of 60 stores, it has been confirmed that Mothercare has now gone into administration and is closing all remaining stores across the UK with all stock discounted.

The company has said: "Customers can expect to find a huge range of discounts and bargains as all stock must go before the Leamington store closure.

"According to store management, stock levels are high as warehouses are cleared, so there is plenty of choice and customers are advised to take advantage of the heavy discounts as soon as possible; some of the most popular ranges may sell out fast.

"The website will remain live until further notice and discounts will also be available online as long as the website is live.

"Any product warranties or guarantees will remain valid and customers are encouraged to spend any gift cards as soon as possible. Gift cards will no longer be available to purchase.

"Mothercare has been the UK's number one retailer for prams, pushchairs, car seats, baby clothes, maternity clothes, nursery furniture, toys and gifts and has been a staple on the high street since 1961.

This is a great opportunity for customers to pick up some amazing deals as everything is reduced.

"Demand will be high so dont wait to grab a fantastic deal, especially if youre Christmas shopping.