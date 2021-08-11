M&S opens its new Foodhall store at Leamington Shopping Park

Manager Russ Tatton (left) and staff cut the ribbon to open the new M&S Food store at Leamington Shopping Park today (Wednesday, August 11).

Marks & Spencer has opened its newest store at the Leamington Shopping Park today (Wednesday August 11)

The new 12,000 sq ft marketplace-feel Foodhall will be joined by Clothing & Home departments and a 130-seat new look M&S café at the former Debenhams site next door in the Autumn.

To celebrate, M&S Leamington Shopping Park has upped the rewards in its Sparks loyalty scheme, with one lucky shopper with a Sparks Card being treated to a free shop on every day of opening week. A recipient will be chosen at random and whatever is in their trolley will be complimentary.

The new M&S Food store at the Leamington Shopping Park.

Features of the store include an impressive cheese section, an extensive in-store bakery and a 'pick-your-own' loose egg counter.

The store also offers an enhanced frozen section for bigger family shops and a new wine shop, featuring an award-winning selection.

The 80-strong Foodhall team is led by manager, Russ Tatton, who has worked for M&S for more than 20 years.

Russ said: “We’re delighted to open our new store in Leamington today.

"This new store is an exciting investment in the local area and I can’t wait for our customers to see all the Foodhall’s features for themselves.

“The last few weeks have been spent putting the finishing touches to our new store and I’d like to say a big thank you to the team, who have been amazing in getting the store ready.

"We’re all so excited to welcome the local community to our new store and to show off all of the fantastic features at M&S Leamington Shopping Park”

The Foodhall offers thousands of products, from daily essentials and fresh produce from M&S Select Farms, to dinner favourites and ready-to-go family meals.

As well as new store elements, M&S customers will now be able to make the most of convenient new ways to pay, including M&S Sparks shoppers who will be able to use the M&S app to skip the queue by using the ‘scan & shop’ option.

With the final of ITV's Cooking With The Stars is on next Tuesday at 9pm customers will find collectable Cooking With The Stars recipe cards and all the ingredients to create the show’s dishes at home for their family.

Ahead of the Clothing & Home departments opening this Autumn, customers will be able to order the full range of M&S Clothing & Home products via its Click & Collect service.

Customers can opt for free next day collection when they order online at M&S.com by 8pm.

The store has 520 free car parking spaces and two trolley parks outside and is open from 8am to 9pm from Monday to Saturday and from to10.30am to 4.30pm.

For updates about the store follow M&S Leamington Shopping Park on Facebook.

