New 200-home housing estate officially opened in Bishops Itchington

A new 200-home housing development has been officially opened in Bishops Itchington near Southam and Leamington.

David Wilson Homes' Bishop’s Hill development, off Station Road in the village, consists of three, four and five bedroom homes.

Cllr Kettle with Dominic Harman and David Wilson Homes Senior Sales Manager, Philippa Stewart

The ribbon, which marked the launch of the show homes and marketing suite, was cut by Cllr Christopher Kettle, chairman of the Stratford-on-Avon District Council, in front of attendees which included representatives from both the RSPB and Warwickshire Wildlife Association.

Cllr Kettle said: “It was a delight to be able to have a look around the newly opened show homes at Bishop’s Hill.

“This was a challenging site and David Wilson has achieved a well-designed and spacious layout on it, along with wildlife friendly features in the garden. With its footpath link to Bishop’s Itchington, I am confident this development will create a real community feel for the benefit of future residents of Bishop’s Hill.”

There are schemes buyers can use to help them when reserving a property at the development, including help to buy, part exchange and movemaker.

For more information call 0333 355 84 79 or visit www.dwh.co.uk