New chapter for Chase Meadow GP Practice

A GP practice in Warwick says it has changed its name to ‘better reflect its ethos and involvement in the community’.

This week ‘The New Dispensary’ in Chase Meadow was renamed the Chase Meadow Health Centre.

Standing from the left: Dr Vara, Dr Gill, Sarah Hargreaves and Dr Gregory. Those sitting are members of the the Health Centres Patient Participation Group (PPG). Photo supplied

The practice, which moved from The Old Dispensary to Chase Meadow in 2008, decided to change its name for several reasons, including a focus towards holistic healthcare.

Operations manager Sarah Hargreaves said: “We recognised that there were some practical changes that needed to be made, such as better

signage, plus the need for a new website.

“With these enhancements taking place and acknowledging patient feedback, it made sense to change our name at the same time to something that reflected not just our location but our ethos on health and well-being.”

Members of the health centre’s Patient Participation Group (PPG) have also been working to develop local projects. The relationship between the health centre and Chase Meadow Community Centre has led to the creation of a community gardening group and two ‘walking for health’ groups.

The PPG have also been developing a ‘well-being menu’ - a directory of local services that may be more therapeutic than an appointment with a doctor or nurse.

Dr Peter Gregory, a GP partner at Chase Meadow Health Centre, said: “The fantastic thing about these initiatives is that they are not just available to our patients; they can be accessed by anyone who wants to improve their own health and the ‘menu’ will be on our website for everyone to access.”

The Practice had further cause for celebration after winning a Public Health Award for ‘Best Work in Healthy Lifestyle’ at June’s South Warwickshire Primary Care Awards.

Their Clinical Pharmacist Prabhjot Mahal also won an award in Prescribing Safety and Dr Neha Sharma won a High Commendation for Best Modernisation.

The Practice will be celebrating the launch of their new name and Well-being Menu on August 5 from 3pm, linking with the Community Centres Monday Funday activities which will include a bouncy castle, climbing wall, free kids meals, plus many other activities promoting a healthy lifestyle.

For more information click here