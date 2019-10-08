New coffee shop could be taking over Leamington shoe shop premises

A new coffee shop could be taking over a shoe shop in Leamington.

Plans have been submitted to Warwick District Council for a change of use for a premises on the Parade.

Clarks in Leamington town centre.

The application has been submitted by the Insomnia Coffee Company, which is based in Ireland.

The premises the coffee shop is looking to go into is the current Clarks shoe store in Regent Square House at 75-77 the Parade.

Clarks also has a store at the Leamington Shopping Park.

The application is for a change of use from retail use to coffee shop use and for the installation of signs.

According to the plans Insomnia would be looking to employ four full-time members of staff and four part-time members of staff and proposed opening times would be 7am to 7pm Monday to Sunday.

So far one comment about the application has been submitted and this was an objection.

The reasons given for the objection comment included that it could affect the viability of similar businesses already in the area and that "the town already has one large failed coffee shop (Second Cup) at Royal Priors/Warwick Street and the the premises have remained empty for some time."

When staff in the Leamington store were asked about the planning application they were unaware of any plans to close.

A spokesperson from Clarks said: “We are currently in negotiations with our landlord, so are unable to comment further on our store located at The Parade.”

The Insomnia Coffee Company have been contacted for a comment.

To view the plans or to submit a comment about the application go to Warwick District Council's planning portal and search: W/19/1346