New florist means residential road in Leamington now has 'cluster' of businesses
Sarah Worrall opened Bluebell Florist in Guys Cliffe Road this week and says she has been overwhelmed by the support of other businesses in the area
The opening of a new florist in Leamington means a residential road in the town now has a cluster of businesses to serve people living nearby and further afield.
Sarah Worrall opened Bluebell Florist in Guy's Cliffe Road this week and she says she has been overwhelmed by the support of her family and friends and other businesses in the area.
The shop, at number 19, is nestled in between Vanity Box Hairdressers and the Fat Pug pub.
Sarah said: " I have been a qualified florist for 16 years and I have a passion for flowers and customer service.
"No job is too small and attention to detail is a must."