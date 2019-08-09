New gas mains to be installed in Warwick area

New gas mains are going to be installed in the Warwick area.

The work, which is being done for a major new housing development, will start on Monday (August 12).

Gas network Cadent will be installing a section of new gas pipes in Harbury Lane.

The work will ensure there is enough gas to meet the needs of a new housing development.

The project is anticipated to take until September 2.

There will be temporary traffic lights in Harbury Lane, near to the junction with Tachbrook Road.

Craig Horrocks, who heads up Cadent’s gas mains renewal programme in the West Midlands, said: “It is very important that we carry out this work to ensure that residents on the new housing development receive the gas they need to warm their homes and cook their food.

“The work is being carried out over the summer holidays, when traffic is lighter, which will minimise disruption. Every effort will be taken to complete the work as soon as possible.”

If anyone has any enquiries about this work they should contact Cadent’s customer services team on 0161 703 1110.