New independent coffee shop opens in Kenilworth

The Clock Tower Cafe officially opened for business today (Thursday October 31) replacing the Starbucks Coffee shop in town.

After a brief closure this week the cafe has re-branded itself opening once again for customers at its Holiday Inn location in Abbey End of Kenilworth.

Clock Tower Cafe Manager Chris Prath at the entrance to the cafe inside the Holiday Inn

Louise Sheepy, the deputy general manager for the Holiday Inn, said: “The opening has been really good. We've been really busy.”

The transition into the new cafe included changing the décor inside.

Louise added: “We've changed the colour to a nice new fresh look. It's nice and light now. It makes it look a lot bigger.”

No jobs were lost, and Mate Prath, will continue to serve as manager of the new cafe.

Clock Tower Cafe

Mate said: “We're kind of proud of our disposable range as well. Our cutlery is actually vegware (compostable) not plastic. There are no more plastic straws. They're paper now.”

The cafe is also looking into becoming a recycle station for paper coffee cups.

The cafe sources locally made baked goods from Kate's Cakes in Radford Semele.

The food options have expanded during the transition to the independent cafe.

The cafe offers a variety of sandwiches, wraps and even noodles and sushi. They also offer a variety of gluten free, dairy free and vegan options on the menu.

The cafe plans to host coffee tastings every three months, which will be ran by their coffee supplier Union Roasted.

The Clock Tower Cafe is open from 7am to 6pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to to 5pm on Sunday.

Parking for the cafe is free. Customers only have to input their vehicle registration into a tablet inside the cafe.