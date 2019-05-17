New Leamington mayor has experience of role

Leamington Liberal Democrat councillor Bill Gifford will be the town’s mayor for the next 12 months.

At a ceremony at Leamington Town Hall on Saturday (May 11) Cllr Gifford, who was also the town’s mayor from 2001 to 2002, said he is “deeply honoured” to have been elected to serve the place he has lived for more than 47 years.

He said: “What I chiefly remember from my previous time as mayor is discovering the huge number of voluntary groups there are and the many people who give their time freely to support others.”

Cllr Gifford, who won his seat for the new Maltings Ward in the recent local elections, has chosen two charities to support during his year as mayor.

Talking about them, he said: “Springfield Mind, which is based in Leamington, has a project that I most admire called Green Minds which offers sessions of gardening and growing produce at its allotments, encouraging people with personal experiences of mental health difficulties to become involved in outdoor gardening activities, learn new skills and meeting others.

“The Pam Britton Trust for Dementia is a non-profit organisation in Leamington which is dedicated to supporting both those with the condition and their family and carers.”