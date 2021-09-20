New measures created at MOD base near Kineton to help reduce traffic congestion

The new entrance at DM Kineton. Photo supplied

New measures have been created at an MOD base near Kineton to help reduce traffic congestion in a problem area.

The MOD’s Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) has completed construction on a new entrance at DM Kineton.

Planning permission was granted in December 2018 for a new approach and guard room. DIO worked with industry partners Tetra Tech and contractor Montel to undertake the works, through the Warwickshire Highways framework.

The site stores ammunition for the Armed Forces and the previous site entrance presented safety issues as traffic queues often formed on the B4100 outside the site as visitors queued for access and drivers had to exit their vehicles into the road.

The project created a new main entrance to the site and included provision for a new access road, guard room and parking area together with the requisite security fencing, gates and lighting.

The new guard room is currently in use and the old one soon to be demolished, with the older gate now becoming an emergency gate.

Stuart Gallacher, DIO’s project manager for the work, said: “This project has definitely improved the experience of staff and visitors to the site, but we know it’s also of great benefit to local people who have to travel on the B4100 and used to get caught in traffic as a result of queues to enter DM Kineton.”

Lt Col David Pickersgill, Commanding Officer of DM Kineton, said: “I am delighted the new DM Kineton Main Gate and Guardroom are now in place.

"This modern facility is a huge improvement and provides a developed capacity to efficiently manage vehicle flow into Kineton Station.

"Most importantly, it significantly enhances safety.

"This benefits people accessing the site and the general public as they will no longer have to contend with traffic queues on the B4100 immediately outside the gate.

“I would like to extend my thanks to all involved in delivering this project, and to the local community for their patience while the construction took place.”

Simon Turbutt, managing director, Montel Civil Engineering, said: “We are delighted to have completed the construction of a new roundabout, access and guardroom for DM Kineton, and pleased that the new facility and upgraded access will enhance the experience of both staff and visitors of the base and the general public using the public highway.