New restaurant set to open in Leamington soon

Restaurant chain Giggling Squid will be opening a branch in Leamington soon.

The chain, which specialises in Thai food, will be moving into the former Cau premises in Satchwell Street.

A selection of dishes at the Giggling Squid. Photo supplied.

Thai-born Pranee Laurillard and her husband Andrew, founded Giggling Squid – the nickname of one of their children – to bring the real Thai dining experience to the UK.

Pranee explains: “For me, what was missing from the food scene was that Bangkok feel – energetic, informal, adventurous, where food is celebrated, and you don’t have to dress up to enjoy it. It’s relaxed, no standing on ceremony – just having a good time, over something tasty.”

Now the couple have 32 restaurants across the UK, including one in Warwick.

The former Cau premises in Leamington. Photo by Google Street View.

Featuring Giggling Squid’s unique, bright interior with its nod to the ingredients from the sea and the land, the new 100 cover restaurant in Leamington will include flowers picked and pressed for wall features by Pranee herself.

Pranee said: “I want people to feel like they’re in my home. Every Giggling Squid has my own personal touch to it. A lot of love, and sometimes sweat and tears, goes into each one.”

Favourite dishes at the Giggling Squid include: salt and pepper squid and creamy Massaman Curry. There is also a lunchtime tapas menu , vegetarian and vegan menus and a dedicated children's menu.

Pranee said: “Thais have a love of all things royal, so it’s fitting we’re welcoming Royal Leamington Spa to our Giggling Squid family. We can’t wait to share the Giggling Squid experience with the town.”

The Giggling Squid at 7 Satchwell PLace, opposite Cafe Rouge, is due to open in the Autumn.

It will be open from midday to 10pm, Monday to Sunday.