New sensory zone and play equipment installed at Leamington play area

Young children and families can now enjoy a new and modern play area at Midland Oak in Leamington following its opening earlier this month.

The new Midland Oak Play Area, near Lillington, was installed by Proludic, play and sports area specialists, and features a kick about area, timber trail, multi play unit and inclusive play items including springers, swings and a roundabout.

There is also a sensory zone consisting of a planting area with herbs such as sage and rosemary, a sensory pathway and tactile play panels.

The improvement of the Midland Oak play area is part of Warwick District Council’s ongoing programme of investment in the district’s parks and green spaces.

It is one of the six play areas across the district that have been improved over the summer following consultation with park friend groups, local residents and stakeholders.

Othello Avenue on Warwick Gates and Rushmore Street in Leamington have also benefitted from new and improved play areas.

The Midland Oak play area can be found near the Lillington boundary at the junction of Lillington Road and Lillington Avenue and takes its name from an historic oak tree that was reputedly planted there to mark the centre of England.

The £45,000 project was funded as part of Warwick District Council’s capital investment programme.

Cllr George Illingworth, Chairman of Warwick District Council, said: “I was delighted to visit the new play area at Midland Oak and see it in full swing.

"These new and improved facilities offer a range of activities for children and families, and I know they will be enjoyed by generations of children to come.”

Cllr David Norris, portfolio holder for neighbourhood services, added: “Our play area improvements in partnership with local residents and friend’s groups demonstrate our commitment to the district’s parks & open spaces, making play areas safe and accessible for everyone.”

Gary Timlin, Chair of Midland Oak Friends Group, said: “The Friends of Midland Oak Park are delighted to have a modern well equipped new play area that fits in with the area very nicely. It is proving to be very popular already.”