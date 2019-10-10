New shoe shop opens in Leamington town centre

High street retailer Jones Bootmaker has opened its doors in Leamington

The new store has opened in place of Pavers in the Parade and will include brands such as Loake, Gabor, Bugatti and Ecco.

Jones Bootmaker in the Parade

Sharon Bailey, area manager of Jones Bootmaker, said: “We are very excited to open in Leamington.

"We know the town has requested this for a while and we are happy to finally make their wish come true with amazing quality shoes and timeless style”.

In 2018, Pavers Shoes bought Jones Bootmaker, an acquisition that promises to bring the brand back to its roots and build on the family run heritage that it was born from.

The brand has been re-established with newly designed shoe collections, alongside the complete interior re-design of the Leamington store.

Jones Bootmaker has over 35 stores throughout the UK as well as selling online.

The story of Jones Bootmaker began in 1857 when Alfred Jones and his wife Emma opened their first footwear shop on Bayswater, London.

Parents to 11 sons and three daughters, the Jones were a large pioneering family, and the first traders to install electric lighting into their shops.

Each of the Jones sons were apprenticed to the shoe trade, subsequently opening their own stores trading under the name of Jones Bootmaker.

These stores found success by introducing stocks of ready-made shoes in three different widths, initiating a new tradition in shoe fitting industry that is still used today.