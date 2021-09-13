New singing group set up in Warwick for people living with dementia and their carers

A new singing group is being launched in Warwick this month for people living with dementia and their carers.

The Warwick Memory Singers will meet weekly on Wednesday afternoons at the Unitarian Chapel in Warwick.

The group has been set up by choir, Armonico Consort, which has its home in Warwick. Its professional musicians have been specially trained by the Alzheimer’s Society’s Singing for the Brain initiative to deliver the sessions.

Each week, there will be warm-ups and familiar songs as well as a chance to socialise over refreshments and enjoy a piece of classical music played by one of Armonico Consort’s musicians.

Singing is known to help unlock memories, improve mood and well-being, and stimulate cognitive pathways in people with dementia.

Volunteers are also being sought to help greet and chat to participants, serve refreshments and help with practical arrangements.

Armonico Consort is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary. Its birthday celebration concert, featuring large-scale choral music by Striggio, Biber and Tallis performed in Renaissance 'surround sound', is at St Mary’s Warwick on Saturday September 25.

Warwick Memory Singers launches on September 22.