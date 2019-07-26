New 'town ambassadors' join Warwick tourist information team

Four new ‘Town Ambassadors’ have joined the team at Warwick Town Council for the summer holidays to help promote attractions and businesses in the town.

This year’s ambassadors are: Grace Martin, Hannah Richardson, Steve Garrison and Harvey Pope.

Left to right: John Rouse, Gordon Hemming, Harvey Pope, Steve Garrison, Hannah Richardson, Grace Martin and Philip Wilson. Photo supplied.

Grace has returned from being a ‘town ambassador’ last year and is a German and politics student at Exeter University. Harvey also works at Warwick Castle and is passionate about the town.

Steve is a retiree and has a lot of connections in the town and also does ‘ghost tours’. Hannah, who is also local, is studying Spanish and French at the University of Leicester.

They are easy to spot in their bright orange tops and always happy to help. You will see them around the town until early to mid September.

Liz Healey, visitor information centre and box office manager, said: “We are delighted to be working with the four Town Ambassadors again this year. They are getting out and about meeting all the businesses and attractions and are also on hand with a friendly welcome to answer questions about Warwick to visitors and locals.

“They are promoting forthcoming events and will also get involved with local campaigns over the course of the summer. If you would like them to assist at your event in Warwick please contact the visitor information centre."