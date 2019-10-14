New village hall in Norton Lindsey is officially launched

Norton Lindsey residents have celebrated the opening of the new village hall.

The hall is officially up and running following a launch party attended by many villagers, Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western, Cllr Les Caborn of Warwickshire County Council, Cllr Andrew Day, the leader of Warwick District Council, Cllr Jan Matecki (of the district council's Budbrooke Ward) and Jack Rankin the Conservative candidate for Warwick and Leamington at the facility in Wolverton Road on Sunday October 6.

The opening of the new village hall in Norton Lindsey

The opening ribbon was cut by Ken and Joy Chapman along with honorary guest Felicity Davies - the youngest member of the community.

The newly-built, state-of-the-art hall was funded by a £100,000 grant from the FCC Communities Foundation Community Action Fund.

Peter Woolford, chairman, is delighted that the project is now in use.

He said: “Our very efficient new hall is great news for the environment and is going to make a real difference for our community.

"A local facility of this size which allows people to access community functions and classes, without having to get in their cars, is a super asset for our village.

Thanks to our supporters - village residents, FCC, the district council, and others for providing funding as we would not have been able to go ahead without their support.”

Richard Smith, senior grant manager for the FCC Communities Foundation said: “It’s wonderful to see something we have funded finally open and ready to make such a difference to the community in Norton Lindsey.

"FCC Communities Foundation is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that benefit local communities and this is a great example of what can be achieved.”

Cllr Andrew Day added: “A village hall is at the heart of a thriving community, so it’s great to see this fantastic new facility fully up and running.

"Warwick District Council is pleased to have been able to support the people of Norton Lindsey in making their important and ambitious plan become a reality.”