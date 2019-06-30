New Warwick trivia trail to be launched in support of St Mary's Church

A new trivia trail is being launched in Warwick in support of St Mary’s Church.

Jane Robbins, who lives in Hatton Park, is the creator behind ‘Trivia Trails’ which are held in both Warwick and Stratford.

Jenny Meakin's Team. Photo supplied.

Jane held her first Warwick trail booking in 2017.

When taking part in the quiz trails people get to visit St Mary’s Church so as a thank you for this Jane has created two new trails in support of the church.

Jane said: “This is my third year of hosting the trails and I wanted to show my appreciation of the quiz teams being able to visit St Mary’s so I have written a new trail specifically for these two dates so that those who have already experienced my Warwick trail can enjoy it too.

“In this modern day of constantly looking at screens, the trails offer 90 minutes of screen-free time and learning in a fun way. Even local residents are amazed at how much more they notice for the first time as they look for the answers.”

The fundraising trails will explore the church, its grounds and local lanes, where participants will look for answers to historical and observational questions.

All ages welcome and there are prizes for the winning team members. Refreshments will also be available for a voluntary donation.

To book click here , call 07718 574544 or email jane@triviatrails.co.uk.

It costs £12.50 for adults, £5 for children aged nine to 16 and is free for children aged eight and below.

The quiz trails take place on July 11 and July 13 at 1.30pm with all proceeds going to St Mary’s Church.