Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre in Leamington shortlisted for top industry award

The swimming pool at Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre.

Staff at Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre in Leamington are celebrating after they were shortlisted to receive a top industry award.

The centre, which is managed by Everyone Active in partnership with Warwick District Council, has been shortlisted in the Regional Centre of the Year category at the Ukactive Active Uprising Awards – one of the sports and leisure sector’s most prestigious events.

The shortlisting follows on from when the leisure centre was awarded the status of ‘excellent’ following an assessment by Quest, the UK’s quality benchmarking scheme for sports and leisure.

Clip 'n Climb at Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre.

The assessment looked at all aspects of the centre’s performance, from hygiene and cleanliness to customer services and the quality of its facilities. Members were also asked to give their opinions and the site underwent a rigorous inspections process before being given the final stamp of approval.

Commenting on the nomination, Gareth Wagg, contract manager at Everyone Active, said: “I am delighted that Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre has been shortlisted for such a prestigious award.

"It is home to a brilliant mix of facilities including a 25m, six-lane pool and Clip ‘n Climb arena and plays a big part in improving the health and wellbeing of the community.

““Navigating through such difficult times, particularly when our leisure centres were forced to close, took its toll on all of us so it’s so uplifting for the whole team to be recognised for the great work they do.

"We’ll all be crossing our fingers for the win.”

In total, Everyone Active has achieved 14 short listings across six categories at the Active Uprising Awards.

The winners will be announced at the virtual ukactive Awards Ceremony on Thursday August 12.