NHS healthcare hero from Warwick Hospital takes to the skies for wing walk challenge

An NHS healthcare hero from Warwick Hospital has taken to the skies to complete a wing walk challenge

Hem Jain, who is an intensive care unit practitioner at the hospital, took on the charity challenge last month to help raise money for the South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust Charitable Fund.

Hem, who is in her early 30s, now works at Warwick Hospital and prior to that she worked at the critical care until at University Hospital in Birmingham.

Hem Jain, who is an intensive care unit practitioner at the hospital, took on the charity challenge last month to help raise money for the South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust Charitable Fund. Photo supplied

Like many of her colleagues in the NHS, Hem experienced waves of the pandemic first hand.

She said: "I have seen and experienced during first and second wave what we have been through.

"It was tough - like real war zone.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has left healthcare staff feeling mentally and physically overworked and stressed.

Hem Jain, who is an intensive care unit practitioner at the hospital, took on the charity challenge last month to help raise money for the South WarwickshireNHS Foundation Trust Charitable Fund. Photo supplied

"I feel it is paramount to support the welfare of my fellow colleagues; and to say a big thank you for all their hard work and endless hours dedicated to caring for patients and supporting their families through their most difficult time.

"I know from first-hand experience the blood sweat and tears it has taken for our team to survive this past year.

"This is why I have decided to undertake this "daredevil" stunt to raise money to give something back to our local NHS heroes."

Hem took on her charity wing walk on June 11.

Hem Jain, who is an intensive care unit practitioner at the hospital, took on the charity challenge last month to help raise money for the South WarwickshireNHS Foundation Trust Charitable Fund. Photo supplied

Speaking about the challenge she said: "I was anxious and scared but excited at the same time - very mixed feelings.

"During the challenge I felt amazing - it made realised infinite potential in me."