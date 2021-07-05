Old Leamingtonians Rugby Club provides friendly port of call for a Royal Navy officer who is cycling hundreds of miles to raise money for the NHS and an armed forces charity

Commander Michael 'Doc' Cox at Old Leamingtonians Rugby Club.

Old Leamingtonians (OLs) Rugby Club in Leamington was a welcoming port of call for a Royal Navy officer who is cycling hundreds of miles to raise money for an armed forces charity.

Commander Michael 'Doc' Cox, who is the director of Armed Forces Rugby, is attempting to cycle from Glasgow to London in ten days visiting all the Nightingale Hospitals on his route while carrying two Nightingale Lanterns as a 'flame of remembrance' to raise funds for the NHS and the SSAFA (Sailors, Soldiers Air Force Association).

He stopped off at OLs' ground The Crofts on Saturday (July 3) where he was provided with some refreshments before continuing his 50-mile stage for that day.

OLs' chairman Lucas Wager is presented with a Nightingale Challenge shirt by Commander Michael 'Doc' Cox at Old Leamingtonians Rugby Club.

And, as a parting gift, he gave OLs' chairman Lucas Wager a Nightingale Challenge shirt to be raffled in aid of the charity.