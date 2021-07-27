OLs in Leamington make heartfelt dedication in memory of beloved member who served the rugby club for more than five decades

The whole Potter family on the Roy Potter memorial bench at The Crofts.

Old Leamingtonians Rugby Club in Leamington has made a heartfelt dedication to a beloved member who passed away recently.

Roy Potter was one of the club's longest serving committee members and an honorary life member of the club at the Crofts based in Bericote Road.

Roy's family and friends gathered at the club to see the dedication on a wooden bench in his memory.

Roy Potter

The bench was positioned on the corner of the club patio nearest to the clubhouse with an unhindered view across the grounds which were so lovingly cared for by Roy for most of the years since the club moved from Cloister Crofts.

Roy’s wife Joyce and their two children Neil and Sarah were guests of honour and Neil spoke to those in attendance about how his father had loved the club and how fitting it was that he should be remembered with an inscribed bench in a prominent position overlooking the ground.