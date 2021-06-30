Petition for a 20mph zone in central Kenilworth has been submitted to the county council

Alison Insley and town councillor Richard Dickson presented the petition at Shire Hall in Warwick today.

A petition calling for Warwickshire County Council to put a 20mph area in central Kenilworth has today (Thursday) been presented at the authority's headquarters at Shire Hall in Warwick.

The petition was handed over by Kenilworth resident Alison Insley and town councillor Richard Dickson and had about 500 signatures collected in the past six weeks.

Richard said: "The petition shows there's real appetite for a 20 mph speed limit area in central Kenilworth, including residential areas and by schools, nurseries and older people's facilities,

"Thanks to everyone who signed the petition; this is the first step of many but the county council now has to decide how to take this forward."

The petition comes ahead of the debate at a full county council meeting on July 1 about 20mph speed limits in Warwickshire.