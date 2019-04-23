Pigs set to return to Kenilworth Show for first time in more than five years

Pigs are set to return to the Kenilworth Show for the first time in more than five years – but this time they will swapping the sty for the stage.

The animals last featured at Coventry and Warwickshire’s largest one-day agricultural event in 2014 and will return this year as part of the UK’s

only ‘pig centric’ stage show.

Tom Hogg presents The Hogg Show at Kenilworth Show on June 8. Photos supplied.

Kenilworth Show is organised by the Kenilworth and District Agricultural Society and will be held on the showgrounds opposite Stoneleigh Park on June 8.

This year, visitors will be able to enjoy performances from The Hogg Show – the first show of its kind in the UK.

The pigs will have their own stage away from the main ring, where creator of the show Tom Hogg will lead the star animals through a series of general obedience displays, as well as hurdle and hoop jumping exercises. Every pig also has its own stage name – including Delboy and Rodney Trotter, Will I Ham and Piggy Azalea.

The host will also give the audience a talk on each breed, detailing their history and unique features.

Six breeds of pig will be involved in the show including the Gloucester Old Spot, Oxford Sandy and Black, Berkshire, Mangalica and Kunekune.

Tom Hogg said: “I’ve worked within the show circuit for many years and of course with my name, it made sense to look into doing a pig show.

“It’s the first stage show of its kind. We looked at the Sheep Show and we loved the concept, but our stage is bigger and it’s full of energy.

“Straight away I was really encouraged by the intelligence of the animals, it was definitely a bribery situation at first in training but then they really started to get the hang of it.

“This year is the first time we’re going out to the big countryside shows and we’re really excited to come to Kenilworth.

“The show is great fun but it is educational too. I hope everyone comes away with a newfound knowledge of pigs and just how important and versatile they are.”

Charlie Weetman, Director of the Kenilworth Show, added: “The Sheep Show has always been a hugely popular attraction at our event – so when we heard about The Hogg Show we

knew we wanted to get them along.

“We haven’t shown pigs at the Kenilworth Show for many years now, but this is a great way to reintroduce these fascinating animals back to the show.”

Advance tickets cost £12.50 and are available by clicking here.

Tickets can also be bought from Kenilworth Library and Farmers Fayre at Stoneleigh Park.

Gates open at 9am and a free shuttle bus will run from Kenilworth clock tower to the show.