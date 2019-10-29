Plans for 150 homes in Hatton Park recommended for approval for second time

Plans that would see 150 homes built in Hatton Park have been recommended for approval for a second time.

The developer, Taylor Wimpey, submitted plans for the homes on land on Birmingham Road earlier this year.

The proposed development site in Hatton Park. Photo from Google Maps

This is a resubmission of the plans, as the developer submitted the first version to Warwick District Council in December 2017 but withdrew these on April 24 2018, which was the same day the plans were due to go before Warwick District Council’s planning committee.

Prior to the meeting the plans had been recommended for approval by council officers.

Read more: Plans for 150 homes in Hatton Park return

The site has been identified for housing development in the Warwick District Local Plan, which was formally adopted in September 2017.

If given the go-ahead, the new plans would see 40 per cent ‘affordable’ housing on the site – the equivalent of 60 properties.

Despite a number of objections and concerns raised by residents last time, the access to the site is still planned to be along the southern boundary of the site with ‘widening to Birmingham Road with a ghost right-hand turn lane’.

Read more: Developer withdraws plans for 150 homes in Hatton Park

According to Warwick District Council more than 100 letters of objection have been received against the application, including one from Budbrooke Parish Council.

In a letter sent to The Courier from 'commenters and concerned residents of Birmingham Road' about the application it says: "Most issues that were challenged by the general public, parish councils and other organisations when the previous application was registered remain unchanged and many present very important concerns in respect of public safety and health for users of Birmingham Road and its residents."

Issues highlighted in the letter echo some of the objection reasons posted on the planning portal including air and noise pollution, congestion, infrastructure concerns and site access.

Planning officers have recommended the plans for approval and the application is set to go before Warwick District Council's planning committee on November 5.

To view the plans go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search W/19/0933.