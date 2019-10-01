Plans revealed for another McDonald's in Warwick

Plans have been revealed for another McDonald's in Warwick.

Earlier today The Courier and KWN shared the news that the new two-storey Drive-Thru McDonald's restaurant next to Tesco in Emscote Road would be opening in the coming weeks.

Another McDonald's could be coming to Warwick.

Now plans have been revealed for another McDonald's in the area.

An application has been submitted to Warwick District Council's planning portal for another branch at the former Harvester site off Stratford Road.

The Warwick branch of the Harvester closed on April 1.

According to the plans, the current site would be partially demolished and re-constructed and there would be a Drive-Thru installed.

The car park would also be altered, to provide 87 spaces and eight cycle spaces.

If given the go ahead the new restaurant is anticipated to provide more than 65 jobs.

To view the plans or to submit comments go to Warwick District Council's planning portal and search for application: W/19/1473