Plans submitted for gin distillery in Kenilworth

The town of Kenilworth could soon have its own gin distillery

A Kenilworth man has recently submitted a planning application in an effort to open a gin distillery in town.

East Chase Farm gin distillery proposed plan

Charlie Weetman submitted a change of use application to turn an existing building into a gin distillery at East Chase Farm in Chase Lane of Kenilworth.

The application submitted to Warwick District Council, he said involves the conversion of a barn into the distillery.

They hope to open the distillery in the spring of 2020.

Charlie said: “We're looking to have everything ready to go by March.”

The family also run the F Weetman and Sons Christmas and Farm Shop, which will open at the end of the month selling Christmas trees and decorations.