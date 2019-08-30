Plans to relocate Warwick museum to help secure its future

A military museum in Warwick has been awarded nearly £28,000 to help secure its future.

The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers Museum in St John’s House has been awarded a National Lottery Heritage Fund grant of £27,900 to carry out some initial work to relocate to Pageant House in Jury Street prior to a main grant application next year.

Pageant House in Jury Street. Photo by Google Street View

The current museum was, until 2017, Ministry of Defence (MoD) sponsored.

A small team including trustees and the curator, along with support from Warwick District Council, has created an outline plan which involves moving to Pageant House and the creation of a business model to ensure the longer term sustainability of the museum.

In order to create a fully detailed plan, the team, along with its partners, is to carry out a work to include a business/resilience case, a costing exercise (architectural, exhibitions and conservation), preliminary conservation and governance work.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund grant will be enhanced by smaller amounts donated by the district council, trustees and from museum reserves.

The intent is to submit the fully detailed plan by December with a view to implement and relocate during 2020.

Brian Gorski, a spokesperson and trustee for the museum, said: “We are enormously thankful to The National Lottery Heritage Fund for this grant.

“The Fusilier Museum Warwick contains a collection of artefacts that capture the involvement and commitment of the community and the Royal Warwickshire Regiment and the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers in conflict and peacekeeping over the last 300 years.

“Without such support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and money raised by lottery players, this project would not be possible, and the museum would close.”

In the meantime, the museum at St John’s House will remain open.