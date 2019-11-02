Police appeal launched after theft of rare sheep from farm in Hunningham

Warwickshire Police are investigating the theft of a rare breed sheep stolen from a farm in Hunningham.

The theft occurred between 4pm on Wednesday October 30 and 9am on Thursday October 31.

The is a rare pedigree blue Texel ram and has the ear tag number UK202997-04253.

The sheep has a black face and blue wool.

If anyone witnessed the incident or saw anything suspicious they can call 101 quoting incident number 321 of November 1.

Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.