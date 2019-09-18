Police appeal launched for missing Ryton man

Warwickshire Police are seeking help to find a missing Ryton man.

Darren Jones was last seen in Ryton at around midnight on the Tuesday September 10.

He was last seen driving a blue, Skoda Octavia Estate number starting plate BF56.

His vehicle was last seen in the Devon and Cornwall force area on September 12 on the A39 at Quarry Batch, Stonehill near Glastonbury.

The 46-year-old is described as white, around 5 foot 10 inches tall, with brown eyes, a bald head and large grey and brown beard with tattoos on his right arm.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who sees Darren or knows where he might be is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101.