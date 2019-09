Officers searching for missing Ryton man Darran Jones have found a body.

The body was discovered in Somerset yesterday afternoon (Friday September 20).

Police

Formal identification has not yet taken place but it is believed to be that of Darran Jones, who was reported missing from Ryton on Tuesday September 10 .

Darran's next of kin have been informed and have requested that their privacy be respected.

Officers are not treating the death as suspicious at this time.