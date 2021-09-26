Popular apple day event returning to gardens in Warwick

Apple day is set to return to the historic gardens. Photo by Hill Close Gardens

The popular apple day event held at historic gardens in Warwick is set to make a return next month.

Set in 16 restored Victorian gardens at Hill Close, the event is the one of the highlights of the calendar for the team at the site.

Apple Day will feature displays, craft stalls, and art - as well as children’s activities.

Hill Close Gardens have more than 60 varieties of heritage apples growing in the different gardens, and many of these will be on display in the large glasshouse.

There will also be a chance to taste some of these varieties as well as purchase some of the more unusual varieties not seen in the supermarkets.

A range of craft stalls will be attending, alongside bee keepers, wood carvers.

There will also be spinners, a tree and plant sale as well as food and cider.

Apple Day is due to take place on October 10 from 11am to 5pm.