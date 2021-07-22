Primary school children in Cubbington show their support for the NHS

Pupils at Our Lady and Saint Teresa's Catholic Primary School sold donuts to their classmates and wore their pyjamas to school to raise more than £300 for Warwick Hospital.

Children at Our Lady and Saint Teresa's Catholic Primary School in Cubbington have been busy raising money for Warwick Hospital in the days running up to the end of term.

Fundraising events were organised by a group of children called The Mini Vinnies, who find ways to offer help and support in their community.

They decided to hold a pyjama day and sell donuts to the children and staff.

The events were very successful and raised more than £300 for the hospital.

Beau in Year 5 said: "The donuts were delicious, especially the pink ones with sprinkles.

"In class we talked about how amazing our NHS is".

Evie, also in Year 5, added: "It was something different and it was good knowing that the money was going to Warwick Hospital as they have done so much for our local community and need the money now more than ever."

Eileen Rock, fundraising manager for the South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT) Charity, was extremely grateful to all the children for their generosity.

She said: 'We would like to say a huge thank you to the staff, pupils and families of Our Lady and Saint Teresa's school.

"Donations to the SWFT Charity enable the Trust to fund equipment and facilities that go beyond the NHS’ core service offering, enabling a greater experience for patients, staff and visitors both at Trust sites and throughout the local community."