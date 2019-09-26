Prime Minister recognises Warwick charity founders with award

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has today (September 26) recognised Tim and Rachel Ollerenshaw from Warwick for their exceptional service supporting children with cancer and life-limiting illnesses.

Tim and Rachel are helping children with cancer by creating a therapeutic toy lion with its own Hickman line and detachable mane to explain and normalise the effect of chemotherapy, as well as other treatments for serious illnesses.

Tim and Rachel Ollerenshaw

Their charity ‘Molly Olly’s Wishes’ in memory of their daughter, Molly, has now raised £2 million and also grants special wishes to terminally ill children.

Tim and Rachel are the latest recipients of the Points of Light award, which recognises outstanding volunteers who are making a change in their community and inspiring others.

Each day, someone, somewhere in the country is selected to receive the award to celebrate their remarkable achievements.

In a personal letter to Tim and Rachel, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "I know you do this with no thought of praise or reward, but allow me to offer my own recognition of how you have helped explain and normalise the effect of chemotherapy for children with cancer by creating a therapeutic toy lion with detachable mane.

Molly Ollerenshaw

"The £2 million you have raised through your charity ‘Molly Olly’s Wishes’ has created special memories for so many families in memory of your incredibly brave Molly."

Tim and Rachel said: "We are honoured to receive this reward and would like to take the opportunity to pay tribute to all our volunteers and donors. Their support enables us to help so many children and their families and we simply could not do it without them.

"Having a child with a serious life-threatening illness has a massive impact on so many.

"The effect is far wider reaching than many realise and from our experiences with Molly, we wanted to help make those dark days brighter and help support children’s emotional well-being through these challenging circumstances.

"We feel extremely privileged to have met some very inspiring children and parents on our journey."

www.mollyolly.co.uk

