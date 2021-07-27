Property Focus: Here's a look inside this £1million home in Kenilworth - which is also on a half acre plot

A house in Kenilworth which is set on just over a half acre plot, has gone on the market.

The home, which is located in Rouncil Lane, features four bedrooms and was built in the 1950s.

The property is on the market for offers over £1million with Knight Frank in Stratford.

Known as The Gables, the detached home currently totals 2,703 sq ft.

Inside the property there is a 30ft L-shaped drawing room, which also overlooks the garden.

The kitchen/breakfast area also overlooks the garden and features an adjoining utility and boot room.

There is also a downstairs toilet as well as a double garage.

Upstairs, the main bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and the three further bedrooms which share a family bathroom.

Outside the garden is west facing with lawn and a tree area and borders.

According to the estate agent 'there is scope for a buyer to extend the current property subject to the necessary consents'

In the agent's description of the property it says "planning consent was granted on January 10 2020 for 'Demolition of two storey four bed dwelling and creation of two new three storey five- bed dwellings'".

Details of the application can be found by going to Warwick District Council's planning portal and searching: W/19/1482.

For more information about the property contact Knight Frank on: 01789 611 045

To view more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/110995895#/

1. Known as The Gables, thedetached home in Kenilworth was built in the 1950s. Photo by Knight Frank Buy photo

2. The kitche/breakfast area. Photo Knight Frank Buy photo

3. Known as The Gables, thedetached home in Kenilworth was built in the 1950s. Photo by Knight Frank Buy photo

4. Known as The Gables, thedetached home in Kenilworth was built in the 1950s. Photo by Knight Frank Buy photo