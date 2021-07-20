Property Focus: Inside a £1million home in Kenilworth that backs onto golf course and features countryside views

A house in Kenilworth which backs onto a golf course has been put up for sale.

The four bedroom detached home is located in Frythe Close.

It has been placed on the market with a starting bit of £1million with Brendan Petticrew and Partners in Leamington.

The home, which was built around 30 years ago, backs on to the 14th hole of the Kenilworth Golf Club, and measures nearly 3,100 square feet.

As well as having the golf course to the rear of the property, there is also panoramic views of Warwickshire countryside.

Describing the property, Brendan Petticrew, of the estate agents, said that 'this could be the best quality interior he has seen for a number of years'.

There are four bathrooms - including en-suites and a downstairs toilet - as well as a dressing room, study, utility room and a kitchen made by 'Neptune'.

Outside the front of the property is a sweeping driveway, which has parking for up to six cars as well as a double garage.

To the rear of the house the gardens feature a terrace as well as flower beds and lawns.

A launch event for the property is due to take place on Saturday (July 24). To book a place call Brendan Petticrew and Partners on 01920 750124.

To view more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/110593559#/

