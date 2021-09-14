Property Focus: Take a look inside this stunning part thatched Grade II Listed home in Barford which comes with a spa pool

A part thatched Grade II listed home in Barford has gone on the market.

The detached six bedroom property is located in Church Lane.

The house, which is a combination of former cottages and barns, is on the market for £1,300,000 with ehB Residential in Warwick.

Describing the property, the estate agents said: "This substantial, part thatched, Grade II Listed character residence is located in an enviable position in the heart of this desirable village."

There are many period features in the property including exposed timbres and roof trusses as well a brickwork and antique fireplaces.

The kitchen, has a limestone floor and painted units with island unit, as well as a Lacanche range cooker and integrated appliances.

Also on the ground floor is a orangery/breakfast room, living room, sitting room, utility room, cloakroom, music room/study and the sixth bedroom.

The master bedroom has fitted oak furniture and a large en-suite, there are then a four further bedrooms, two shower rooms and an attic studio on the second floor.

The gardens and grounds for the property amount to approximately a quarter of an acre and include lawn areas, borders and Victorian garden stores

There is also a 17ft spa pool as well as a garage and parking for around five vehicles.

For more information about the property call ehB Residential on 01926 499 540

To view more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/113262977#/?channel=RES_BUY

