Property law firm moving to Warwick after a 40 per cent increase in turnover during lockdown

The Feldon Dunsmore team outside the doors of their new offices. Photo supplied

A commercial property law firm is moving to a new site in Warwick after experiencing a thriving property market during lockdown.

Feldon Dunsmore is moving from Coventry after a successful year bolstered by a property market which it says is stronger and more vibrant than before the pandemic.

The law firm, named for the National Character Area of Dunsmore and Feldon in which it operates, has been based in Coventry’s Binley Business Park since it launched seven years ago.

Newly Promoted Associates Sophie Read and Bethan Blackburn pictured with Steven Petty (left) and Paul Harrison (right). Photo supplied

But founders Steven Petty and Paul Harrison now aim to expand into south Warwickshire and beyond by relocating to Warwick’s Leafield Estate, which forms part of Castle Park.

Steven Petty said: “The positive performance of the real estate market during Covid-19 – we increased turnover by 40 per cent in lockdown – means we are fortunate to be in a position where we can translate our success to opportunities beyond Coventry.

“Coventry has been good to us, and this move allows us to continue serving new and existing clients in the city while capitalising on opportunities in Warwick, Leamington, Stratford and the surrounding area, including north Oxfordshire.

“This is an exciting move and we are keen to discover what fresh challenges await us.”

The solicitors firm has a history of employing graduates who have studied locally in the past few years - it has recruited three solicitors, a trainee, and two paralegals from Warwick University.