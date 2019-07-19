Proposed masterplan for King’s High School site in Warwick revealed

Proposals for the historic King’s High School site in Warwick have been revealed.

Last week staff and pupils at the school bid farewell to their town centre location after 140 years and have now moved to a new site in Banbury Road – the same site as Warwick School and Warwick Prep.

The King's High School sign in Warwick. Photo by Gill Fletcher.

Now the old school site, which spans two-and-a-half acres between Smith Street, Chapel Street, Chapel Place, Priory Road and The Butts, is due to be transformed into housing.

The initial proposals for the site have now been revealed by developer Wake Green, which would see 142 homes created. This would be made up of one-bed and two-bed apartments, two to four bedroom town houses as well as the conversion of Landor House to a six-bedroom house.

Paul Phillips, of Wake Green, said: “We propose to develop a really wide range of residential homes that will appeal to a wide range of buyers who are looking for new modern homes or interesting historic conventions.”

According to the proposals there will a mix of restoring and rediscovering of the original schools buildings and demolishing newer ones and extensions.

The proposed masterplan of the King's High Site. Image from architects Corstorphime + Wright.

Landor House, the Cottages on Smith Street and the original Victorian school buildings would be converted into houses and apartments.

The newer buildings, including the gym and sixth form building on The Butts and the languages building on Chapel Street are proposed for demolition and replacement with basement parking and apartments on the main school site.

The 1960s Priory Building on Chapel Street is proposed to be demolished and replaced with five townhouses.

The school building at number 2 Chapel Street is proposed for demolition and would be replaced with six apartments. Numbers 10 to 14 Chapel Street, which consists of three listed buildings, would be restored and returned to three terrace houses.

The former King's High School site buildings in Smith Street.

The Victorian school building on the corner of Chapel Street and Chapel Place would be converted to two two-storey townhouses.

The creative arts building on Priory Road would be part demolished to reveal the original school building and a new residential apartments building would be developed to the side.

Mr Phillips said: “The historic elements of the site are Grade II-listed buildings and positive contributors in the Conservation Area. The cornerstone of our proposal is to respect these historic buildings, renovate, and convert them into some incredibly unique homes with historic- scale windows and double height spaces.

“In addition to this we plan to remove the buildings that detract from the conservation area and replace these with high quality new apartments and town houses.”

The former King's High School buildings at the top of Smith Street.

Wake Green intend to present its proposals to community in the near future.

Mr Phillips added: “We have held initial meetings with Warwick Town Council and the Warwick Society.

“We are planning to mail-drop residents and invite them to presentations of the scheme. We will also display plans at a prominent building in Warwick town centre shortly.”

It is hoped that a planning application will be submitted in September.