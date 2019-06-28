Queen led street procession to kick off Kenilworth Carnival

People will come together again across town as the Kenilworth Carnival kicks off tomorrow (Saturday).

The carnival raises funds for local charities while bringing the town together to share in a day of family fun.

Anne Brough - Carnival Queen

The carnival features a street procession with floats, walkers and marching bands, led by the Carnival Queen and her attendants.

The procession leaves Forrest Road at 1pm (tomorrow) and is followed by entertainments, stalls and a funfair in Abbey Fields.

The floats for the procession will assemble at 11am. The president of the carnival will give open the procession around 12.20pm with the procession starting at 1pm. Entertainment at Abbey Fields starts at 2.15pm.

The procession route starts at Forrest Road then onto the High Street, to Bridge Street, to Waverley Road, then to St John's Street, to Randall Road, then to the Kenilworth Clock, the square and floats disperse at Abbey End around 2.45pm.

The queen and several maids of honour will lead the street procession.

Seventeen-year-old Eleanor Brough was recently selected to serve as the queen for this weekend’s Kenilworth Carnival, just like her mother 30 years ago.

Anne Brough, who is Eleanor’s mother and the chair of the carnival, said: “I am delighted that Eleanor was chosen to represent Kenilworth as this years Carnival Queen and I cannot wait to see her in her dress provided LilyRose on the day. It is lovely as it is 30 years since I was Carnival Queen.”

Eleanor was selected out of four girls who entered and answered questions in front of judges at The Talismans Theatre. The other three girls were chosen to be maids of honour.

Anne added: “Eleanor is also the first person to be a junior attendant, princess, maid of honour, then queen. She loves the carnival has been involved every year, on a float or helping on the day.”

The carnival will also include a Sunday Picnic in the Park event at 1pm with entertainment, a bar and food along with Wilson’s Fun Fair.