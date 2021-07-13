Quiet night for police in Leamington after England's defeat to Italy in finals of Euro 2020 on Sunday

Warwickshire Police had a 'quiet' night policing crowds in Leamington town centre before, during and after England lost to Italy in the final of Euro 2020on Sunday (July 11).

Logs show that only two people were taken into custody at Leamington Police Station on the night despite the town's pubs and streets being very busy with many people out to watch the final.

Officers attended an incident of affray in Bedford Street involving a group of three young men but they were dispersed and no arrests were made.

Police

This behaviour was in contrast to that of several in London were almost 90 arrests were made for offences including assault, drunkenness and public order offences and 19 police officers were injured.

A group of ticketless fans breached security and gained access into Wembley Stadium before the match.