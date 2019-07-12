Record-breaking year for Warwick in Bloom awards

This year’s Warwick in Bloom results are in and it’s been a record year for entrants and a record year for medal winners, including 33 Gold Medals awarded across the town.

This year’s overall winner is All Saints’ Junior School, with recognition to its planting variety and the enthusiasm of the teaching staff to encourage horticulture knowledge and experience for their pupils.

Cllr Richard Eddy, chair of community and culture at Warwick Town Council, said: “It is amazing how much every participant has upped their game for 2019 as evidenced by the record number of Gold Medals awarded.

“The competition has never been so well supported by both residents and local businesses, while also being so tough to judge, as it was this year.

"The standard of entrants’ planting has evolved in leaps and bounds, with the winners just nudging it a point or two above other entrants in their categories.

“Warwick in Bloom adds to the green corridor we aspire to create through the town each summer, and it is especially heartening to see communities and retirement groups come together to support an initiative that also gives back in terms of wellbeing and outdoor activity.

Warwick in Bloom 2019. Photo by Warwick Town Council

"In addition, it provides commercial premises with a reason to look their best for both us, as residents, and visitors to the town who repeatedly compliment me on how vibrant the town looks thanks to the multitude of planted displays.

"To have 33 gold medal winners, judged to an official standard, should make everyone very proud.”

This year’s medal winners are:

Category 1: Shop

GOLD Winner: The Holloway Shops

GOLD: Torry’s Hardware & DIY

Category 2: Commercial premises (baskets and boxes)

GOLD Winner: Forever Living

GOLD: The Court House

GOLD: Alderson House

Category 2a: Commercial premises (Gardens)

GOLD Winner: Alderson House

GOLD: Warwick Racecourse

Category 3: Hotel, public houses, guest houses, B&Bs and restaurants

GOLD Winner: The Old Fourpenny Shop Hotel

GOLD: The New Bowling Green pub

GOLD: Wetherspoons

GOLD: Park Cottage

SILVER GILT: The Rose & Crown

Category 4: Domestic large gardens

GOLD Winner: Anthony Griffin

GOLD: Linda Edwards

Class 5: Domestic small garden (front)

GOLD Winner: Mr and Mrs Swaby

GOLD: Hilary Mayman

SILVER GILT: Mr and Mrs Funiss

SILVER GILT: Michael Kinson

SILVER GILT: Steve and Sally-Ann Downes

SILVER GILT: Angela Green

SILVER GILT: Mark Cox

Class 5a: Domestic small garden (back)

GOLD Winner: Mr and Mrs Swaby

GOLD: Paula Fletcher

GOLD: Noel and Linda Butler

GOLD: Jackie Harvey

GOLD: Angela Green

GOLD: Mrs C Maclaclan

Class 6: Domestic window box, hanging basket

GOLD Winner: Kathy Spackman

SILVER GILT: Mr and Mrs Furniss

Class 7: Sheltered/retirement accommodation (individuals)

GOLD Winner: Stephanie Burdett

Class 8: Community gardens (groups)

GOLD Winner: Priory Walk

GOLD: Rohan Gardens

Class 9: School activity or garden

GOLD Winner: All Saints’ Junior School

GOLD: Emscote Infants School

GOLD: Westgate Pre-school

GOLD: Westgate Primary School

Class 10: Public access gardens

GOLD Winner: Hill Close Gardens

GOLD: The Mill Garden

Class 11: Community Streets

GOLD Winner: St Nicholas Church Street

GOLD: Albert Street

GOLD: Woodcote Road

SILVER GILT: West Street

The Warwick In Bloom Awards evening will be held on September 5 at 7.20pm at The Ballroom, in The Court House, Jury Street, Warwick.