Residents get ready for next year's Commonwealth Games with a community event in Whitnash

Liam Bartlett, Warwick District Council portfolio holder for culture, tourism and leisure; Cllr Adrian Barton, Mayor of Whitnash; Lewis Williams, GB boxer; official Birmingham 2022 Mascot Perry the Bull; Christina Boxer, past Olympian, Commonwealth Gold and Silver Medallist and Commonwealth Games project manager for Warwick District Council; Matt Western MP for Warwick and Leamington

With just one year to go until the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games comes to the Warwick district, Whitnash has been celebrating this milestone with a community event.

Hosted at Washbourne Fields on Wednesday July 28, those attending had the opportunity to try out several Commonwealth Games themed sports including New Age Bowls and 3x3 basketball. They also had a surprise when the official Birmingham 2022 mascot, Perry the Bull, made a guest appearance and enjoyed taking centre stage for all their selfies.

Cllr Adrian Barton, Mayor of Whitnash, said: “As Mayor of Whitnash, I’m really proud that we hosted the “1 Year To Go” event in our local venue. So many of our local residents enjoyed the event and I know we will all look forward to next year when we’ll have the opportunity to enjoy watching the lawn bowls and Para bowls in Royal Leamington Spa and the cycling road race in Warwick.”

Youngsters enjoy the games on offer, alongside Matt Western MP and Perry the Bull.

Matt Western MP for Warwick and Leamington also attended the event, said: “I really enjoyed attending this event and trying my hand at a few different Commonwealth Games sports as we celebrated this important milestone with the Mascot!

"I am keen to have another go at Bowls and I’m hoping that local residents will start to enjoy this sport and get behind the lawn bowls and Para bowls teams as they compete right on our doorstep next year!

“The Games will be a major boost for our region, showcasing all that the district has to offer for spectators and visitors as we welcome them to our district next year.”

Lewis Williams, GB Boxer and Whitnash resident, said: “As a resident of Whitnash, I’ve been excited to attend this event and to see the effect that the Games is having on young children. They have been trying out the New Age Bowls and 3X3 basketball as well as meeting the mascot, which has helped them to get involved with the Games and I hope they will start to feel a part of it. I am currently training in Sheffield with the GB squad and my ambition is to compete in the boxing at next year’s Commonwealth Games, so I really hope to get some local support behind me!”

Youngsters enjoy the games on offer, alongside Perry the Bull.