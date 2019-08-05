CV21 Rugby (north) including Brownsover.

Revealed: The areas around Leamington and Rugby most likely to see house prices rise in the next month

These areas in and around Leamington and Rugby are expected to see house prices rise in the next few months.

TheAdvisory, using its PropCast data, has revealed the areas in and around the towns covered by the Courier, Kenilworth Weekly News and Rugby Advertiser where house prices are set to rise.The results come from analysing the performance of property sales across these areas. TheAdvisory has identified which are the strongest and weakest property markets. It means any buyers currently on the fence about properties in these areas might want to consider getting their offers in while those selling might be tempted to wait it out.

CV22 Rugby (south) including Bilton, Cawston and Dunchurch.
CV23 including Thurlaston, Princethorpe, Stretton-on-Dunsmore, Birdingbury, Brinklow, Long Lawford, Clifton upon Dunsmore, Stretton-under-Fosse, Monks Kirby, Kilsby
CV31 Leamington (south) including Sydenham, Whitnash and Radford Semele.
Leamington (north) including Cubbington and Lillington
