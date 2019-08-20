Roof appeal donations are 'silver lining' for St Chad's church in Bishops Tachbrook

The reverend of a church targeted twice by lead thieves has spoken of the “silver lining” of the local community rallying round to fundraise for repairs.

On June 1, St Chad’s in Bishops Tachbrook was stripped of two-thirds of its lead roof by thieves – who then brazenly returned hours later to finish the job.

The church, in Mallory Road, has since had to close whenever it rains and faces a £80,000 bill for a replacement stainless steel roof.

It is believed that insurers will only pay £15,000 towards this as there was no alarm or CCTV.

However, the local community has been fundraising in earnest since learning of the plight of St Chad’s, and has already contributed over £12,000 towards the repairs.

Pupils at Bishop’s Tachbrook CoE Primary School raised £800, and local churches St Margaret’s and St Nicholas’ contributed £1,000 each.

A Facebook page set up by Reverend Elaine Scrivens of St Chad’s has raised another £1,500 so far.

Housing association L&Q, which is building 450 homes in Gallows Hill, Warwick, also contributed £8,000.

The Rev Elaine Scrivens said she had been overwhelmed by the support.

She said: “We were devasted when this happened. We were in the middle of a service when someone came in and alerted us to the incident, and we discovered that two-thirds of the lead had been removed.

“Later that night, the thieves returned to take the rest of the lead. Our insurance company will only pay £15,000 since we didn’t have an alarm or CCTV on the roof, but the silver lining of this incident has been the wonderful way this has brought the village together.

“L&Q’s donation is particularly generous - we didn’t even have to ask them for help.”

An open gardens day to raise money for the St Chad’s church roof fund will take place at the historic Tachbrook Mallory House in Oakley Wood Road, Bishops Tachbrook, on Sunday (August 25) from 3pm to 5pm.

There will be three different gardens open to the public.

Donations can be made on entrance.

There will be refreshments and ice cream available and a kids zone activity area.